ASHBURN — Redskins tight end Jordan Reed returned to practice Wednesday, his first session back after spending training camp and the first two weeks of the preseason on the physically unable to participate (PUP) list.

Jordan Reed has caught a pass at #Redskins practice. I repeat: Jordan Reed has caught a pass. pic.twitter.com/6tlKU54kFk — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) August 23, 2017

Reed, who is recovering from an injury to his big left toe, did position drills and some 1-on-1 drills in the portion of practice open to reporters. Reed was activated off the PUP list on Sunday.

At one point, Reed stopped to adjust his cleats, taking out the special orthotic insoles he’s said have helped cushion his toe so that he can run and cut comfortably.

It’s not clear whether Reed will play in the preseason. If he does play, he’d most likely get his only reps this Sunday against the Bengals. Typically, preserving his health would be the top priority and Reed would either sit or receive very limited work. If he’s used at all substantially, it could be because coach Jay Gruden’s wants to get the offense up and running smoothly after two shaky performances from the starters.