ASHBURN — Jordan Reed wasn’t the only Redskins player to return to Wednesday’s practice — outside linebacker Junior Galette also came back after missing the first two preseason games with a hamstring injury.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Galette went through all individual drills and was limited in team work.

“He just wanted to get in there and get his feet wet and see how he felt,” Gruden said. “He felt pretty good.”

Galette hasn’t appeared in an NFL game in over two years because of torn Achilles tendons in back-to-back offseasons.

Like Reed, Galette’s availability for Sunday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals is still up in the air.

“I would like to get him out there, but I also don’t want to jeopardize his hamstring and have him re-injure it,” Gruden said.”There’s a fine line there. We will have to wait and see how he does.”