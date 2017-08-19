San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Katie Sowers, the second woman in the NFL to become a full-time assistant, told Outsports Wednesday that she is a lesbian, giving the NFL its first openly LBGT coach.

Sowers, who said she has been openly gay since college, said it’s important to be true to who you are.

“There are so many people who identify as LGBT in the NFL, as in any business, that do not feel comfortable being public about their sexual orientation,” Sowers said. “The more we can create an environment that welcomes all types of people, no matter their race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, the more we can help ease the pain and burden that many carry every day.”

Sowers, 31, is an offensive coach with the 49ers. She joined Kathryn Smith, who coaches with the Buffalo Bills, as the NFL’s only full-time female assistant coaches.

Before being hired by 49ers, Sowers played pro football in the Women’s Football Alliance.

In San Francisco, Sowers works with the wide receivers and helps breaks down film. She said her goal is to become a head coach one day.

“The most fulfilling aspect is having the ability to impact the lives of these young men chasing their dream of playing in the NFL, as well as serve as a role model for young girls who might happen to see me following my passion,” she said. “I am a strong believer that the more we can expose children to a variety of different opportunities in life, the better chance they have of finding their true calling.”