President Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, said that the power of prayer made a “huge impact” in the 2016 presidential election.

“I think that God had a huge role in this election,” Mrs. Trump, who is married to the president’s son Eric Trump, said in an interview that aired Wednesday on CBN News. “And I … felt the whole time like I was fighting on the right side of the fight, and ultimately the right thing would happen. Although no one said he could win, I truly felt like the power of prayer was very real in this election and I think it really did make a huge impact.”

When asked what she felt gets lost in the news cycle, Mrs. Trump said her father-in-law’s compassion is often overlooked.

“I think that a lot of times his softer side gets lost,” she said. “You saw it with the Syria issue where he said I saw those kids I saw those babies that were hurt, that were killed and it touched me. And that’s the man that I know.”

Regarding this month’s controversy in Charlottesville, Virginia, where neo-Nazis violently clashed with counterprotesters over a Robert E. Lee statue, Mrs. Trump said allegations that Mr. Trump showed sympathy for racist groups was unfounded.

“My father-in-law has been very clear that there is no room in this country for racism, for bigotry, for hatred in this country like we saw in Charlottesville,” she said. “If you talk to anyone who has known Donald Trump for a long time, they will tell you he doesn’t have a racist bone in his body.”



Mrs. Trump currently hosts “Real News” on the president’s 2020 campaign Facebook page. The videos are to promote his accomplishments, which he claims the “fake news” doesn’t cover.