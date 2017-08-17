A Democratic Missouri state senator who is facing mounting backlash for writing on Facebook that she hopes President Trump is assassinated has been removed from all of her committee assignments.

State Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal has expressed remorse for her now-deleted Aug. 10 post on Facebook, which said, “I hope Trump is assassinated!” She has remained defiant, however, to calls for her resignation, including from Gov. Eric Greitens, who said the state Senate should take steps to remove her.

Senate Democratic Leader Gina Walsh said Tuesday that Ms. Chappelle-Nadal’s removal from serving on eight committees would help alleviate the distraction.

“It is important that the Missouri Senate conducts their work without distractions,” Ms. Walsh said in a statement. “With that in mind, Sen. Chappelle-Nadal has been removed from her committee assignments. This will help to ensure the success of the Senate, and the state, going forward.”

Ms. Chappelle-Nadal was previously a member of eight committees: veterans and military affairs; public assistance; seniors, families and children; judiciary and civil and criminal jurisprudence; government accountability; education; health and pensions; and public employee retirement, a local NBC affiliate reported.

The Democrat publicly apologized for the assassination post during a press conference Sunday.

“I made a mistake, and I’m owning up to it. And I’m not ever going to make a mistake like that again. I have learned my lesson. My judge and my jury is my Lord, Jesus Christ,” she said. “President Trump, I apologize to you and your family.”

The state senator has one year left on her term, and will not be able to run for re-election due to term limits, NBC reported.