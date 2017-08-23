The White House pushed back against reports of a feud between President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, saying the two leaders are on the same page with the president’s agenda.

“President Donald J. Trump and Senator Mitch McConnell remain united on many shared priorities, including middle-class tax relief, strengthening the military, constructing a southern border wall, and other important issues,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement.

“They will hold previously scheduled meetings following the August recess to discuss these critical items with members of the congressional leadership and the President’s Cabinet. White House and leadership staff are coordinating regarding the details of those meetings,” she said.

The New York Times reported this week that the president and the Kentucky Republican had not spoken for weeks after a heated exchange after the Obamacare repeal bill died in the Senate last month, falling one vote short.

Mr. Trump also has been prodding Capitol Hill lawmakers, and Mr. McConnell in particular, to get his stalled legislative agenda moving. Seven months into his presidency, Mr. Trump has yet to win a major legislative victory.