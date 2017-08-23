EAGLE, Idaho (AP) - Officials in southwestern Idaho say a high school football field that had construction delays will be ready for Friday’s home opener.

The West Ada School District tells the Idaho Statesman (http://bit.ly/2wnBm4x) that the $600,000 field at Eagle High School will be ready for the team’s game against defending state champion Mountain View.

A company called Sprinturf delayed installing artificial turf amid concerns the gravel base supporting the field was too soft.

Officials say the company added sand to compact the gravel base and started installing the turf last week.

Exline says independent civil engineers say the field meets standards.

Sprinturf has been paying $1,000 per day for missing the deadline to have the field ready earlier this month. Through Tuesday, that totaled $19,000.

