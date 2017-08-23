House Speaker Paul D. Ryan on Wednesday said he doesn’t think lawmakers are interested in seeing a government shutdown, a day after President Trump said he’s determined to get his U.S.-Mexico border wall built even if it means closing the government.

“I don’t think a government shutdown is necessary and I don’t think most people want to see a government shutdown — ourselves included,” Mr. Ryan said at a news conference at Intel in Oregon, standing alongside Rep. Greg Walden.

Mr. Ryan said the House, which passed a spending bill last month that included $1.6 billion for the border wall, has already done its work on the issue.

“There are very legitimate problems and concerns on the border that need to be addressed,” he said. “The House already has passed funding for border security, including building physical barriers like a wall in the places that are necessary.”

“The fact is, though, given the time of year it is and the rest of the appropriations we have to do, we’re going to need more time to complete our appropriations process, particularly in the Senate,” he said.

Democrats have said they won’t support spending legislation if it includes money for the wall, setting up the prospect of a potential shutdown at the end of September, when government funding for the current fiscal year runs out.

Mr. Ryan said he hopes it doesn’t come to that.

“I don’t think anyone’s interested in having a shutdown. I don’t think it’s in our interest to do so, while we work on doing what we actually said we would do, what we’ve done already in the House and what we need to do, which is to control our border,” he said.

“So I don’t think you have to choose between the two,” he said.

He said a short-term continuing resolution to fund the government will probably be necessary.

“I can’t imagine the Senate will be able to process the appropriations bills as quickly as the House is,” he said.

Mr. Ryan was out west to talk up the GOP’s tax reform efforts.

On Tuesday night at a rally in Phoenix, Mr. Trump made it clear he wants to see the wall get built.

“The obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it, but believe me, if we have to close down our government, we’re building that wall,” the president said.

“We’re going to have our wall,” he said. “The American people voted for immigration control. We’re going to get that wall.”