The Redskins filled a need for depth at the center position Wednesday night, trading cornerback Dashaun Phillips to the Steelers in exchange for rookie center Lucas Crowley.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Crowley signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cardinals in May, then with the Steelers on Aug. 8 after he was waived by Arizona on July 22.

Crowley last played at North Carolina, where he started every game of the 2015 and 2016 seasons and earned All-ACC honors both years.

The move comes as starting center Spencer Long begins his recovery from knee arthroscopy. Long is expected back around the start of the regular season, but coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday afternoon, before the trade, that he was hoping to bring in another center for depth.

Long’s knee had been bothering him, Gruden said, and became too painful to keep playing on after extended reps against the Packers. Long got his knee checked out after that game and doctors found some damage to his meniscus.

Chase Roullier, one of this year’s sixth-round picks, filled in for Long on Wednesday and will likely remain with the first team offense in his absence. The Redskins felt they didn’t have enough backup options at the position, though, with only Ronald Patrick, a journeyman practice squad player, working behind Roullier.

Phillips appeared in 11 games for the Redskins over the past two seasons, during which he’s bounced between the active roster and the practice squad. Phillips originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent when he was signed by the Cowboys in 2014.