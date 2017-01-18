Recent editorials from South Carolina newspapers:

Aug. 18

The Post and Courier of Charleston on the impact of cruise ships:

Charleston continues to welcome, if that’s the word, 104 cruise ship stops a year. That’s the maximum number that city officials agreed to accept in a pact with the State Ports Authority. Years later, it continues to generate controversy, and a lawsuit to halt it is still pending.

So it was somewhat surprising when Mount Pleasant Town Councilman Gary Santos suggested last month that smaller cruises could anchor near Fort Sumter and ferry their passengers to shore at Patriots Point as a way to bring in more ships than currently allowed.

The idea isn’t necessarily to provide an alternative site to get around Charleston’s restriction on the number of times that cruise ships can dock on the peninsula. Rather it is to give Mount Pleasant a tourism boost. Certainly it would help Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum, where passengers would arrive.

But Mount Pleasant should give the matter a closer look in view of the intense opposition that Carnival Cruise Line inspired in downtown Charleston. Critics include residents on the lower peninsula, historic preservation organizations and environmental groups.

Even the National Trust for Historic Preservation has decried the operation for being badly out of scale with one of America’s most historic cities. Other complaints relate to water and air pollution, the level of foot traffic cruises create en masse, and auto traffic caused by passengers coming and going.

Santos, who is employed in a shipping-related business, says visitors could pump money into the town’s economy without having any negative effects. “I’m working with local tourist attractions in Mount Pleasant, like Boone Hall and (The Center for) Birds of Prey, to set some things up,” Santos told reporter David Slade. The councilman’s next stop should be with his colleagues at town hall.

At this point, the decision isn’t one that council has a say in, but it should. Town Council should consider the impacts of cruise ship operations. Unlike much of the Charleston peninsula, Mount Pleasant isn’t a walkable community. Its tourist attractions are spread across a relatively large area with minimal public transportation and limited bike and pedestrian access.

Even assuming the unlikely proposition that cruise passengers would spend their entire time in Mount Pleasant rather than driving over the bridge to downtown Charleston, they would still have to rely on rental cars or shuttle buses to get around. Town councilmen recently complained about the lack of bus service, as they voted to turn down the budget for CARTA.

Charleston City Council approved its voluntary regulations only after the deal with the SPA already had been struck, and had become the subject of intense criticism from downtown residents. Maybe the arrival of cruise ships in Mount Pleasant would be merely occasional and uneventful, but council shouldn’t count on it. The idea deserves its perusal and the courtesy of a public review and hearing.

Aug. 18

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg on Confederate monuments:

The killing of nine people in 2015 at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston by an avowed white supremacist who draped himself in the Confederate battle flag led to the removal of the banner from official display by state government. Even some of the most ardent supporters of the flag agreed its use as a hate symbol made it no longer appropriate to display the flag at the Statehouse.

Now hate groups show up in Charlottesville, Virginia, to march, using preservation of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee as their “cause.” Violence erupts and the backlash leads to more calls to remove statues, monuments and memorials, particularly those associated with the Confederacy.

Does that mean the statue of Lee and other historical markers around the South and the nation must go because they are being characterized as a political statement and have been hijacked by hate groups whose agenda has nothing to do with preserving history?

The issue of historical markers and statues of Confederate figures - and Americans before and after - is not a fringe issue. Reactionary actions based on incidents or even the political norms and beliefs of the day should not drive our treatment of history.

The people of bygone days were Americans and terrible wars were fought to ensure such. The Revolution made us America and the Civil War ensured we would remain the United States of America.

Around the country there are monuments to people of those centuries and struggles. These are people who lived in different times with different standards, policies and norms.

While context is needed, it’s hard to come by. Inevitably people view things in terms of standards under which we live today. That changes how they view history but should not change our commitment to preserve history.

Tearing down statues, monuments and memorials to Civil War figures - or those from the Revolution - because they owned slaves or fought for the South in the Civil War is shortsighted as a civilization.

Carried to the extreme, which appears to be the course being advocated, that could mean removal of monuments such as the memorials to Jefferson and Washington in the nation’s capital.

Consider the reaction in this country to atrocities such as the Taliban’s destruction of Buddhist monuments in Afghanistan or ISIS’ destruction of religious shrines and other historical sites that do not fit with its religious doctrine. And should ISIS ever gain control of areas in Egypt that are home to the great monuments such as the pyramids, the extremists would destroy those too.

In America, is Mount Rushmore next? The images of four presidents are carved there. Washington and Thomas Jefferson owned slaves.

Even Abraham Lincoln’s approach to slavery can be questioned. In an 1862 letter to Horace Greeley, Lincoln wrote: “My paramount object in this struggle is to save the Union, and is not either to save or to destroy slavery. If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone I would also do that. What I do about slavery, and the colored race, I do because I believe it helps to save the Union; and what I forbear, I forbear because I do not believe it would help to save the Union.”

Do we remove Lincoln, too, from Mount Rushmore?

As much as some monuments, memorials, building names and other fixtures mark history that is hard to accept in the eyes of the 21st century, they are part of history. In South Carolina, the initial compromise that removed the Confederate flag from the Statehouse dome in 2000 also led to approval of a law protecting historical markers.

As much as the law is subject to challenge or change, it has become apparent there is a need for it. The push to remove anything and everything associated with the Confederacy has grown to include selectively removing history associated with presidents from the early days of America, including South Carolina-born Andrew Jackson, and to much-later figures such as World War I’s Woodrow Wilson.

Monuments, Confederate and other, are a part of history - the good and the bad chapters. The push to remove them is a mistake and will be regretted.

Aug. 12

The Herald of Rock Hill on gun crime laws:

The recent gunshot death of a 2-year-old Lancaster child should cause us all to consider our stance on guns, gun laws and gun violence.

We still don’t know all the details about the death of Jacarion Antonio Gladden. Arrest warrants say the toddler found a gun on a table and was shot. The gun belonged to Shazeem Hayes, an 18-year-old. Probation officials and court records say Hayes is a convicted felon, barred by state law from having a gun because of his criminal record.

The child’s death drew yet another round of attention to the city of Lancaster and Lancaster County, where gun violence has been a problem.

On Aug. 6, The Herald published this list:

- February, a woman was shot in what Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant called an “absolute senseless act of violence.” The woman was driving through an apartment complex parking lot.

- March, an India-born shopkeeper was gunned down outside his home in a crime where the defendants targeted “The Indian.”

- April, a man was killed and four teens arrested after a shootout outside apartments.

- June, a drive-by shooting that left two people dead.

- Later in June, a high school student was shot outside a gymnasium.

- July 19, a teen shot at a fleeing woman and wounded her. Another person took video and posted it to Facebook.

And now this latest shooting. On July 31, Jacarion Antonio Gladden was fatally shot in his Lancaster home. Jacarion was 2 years old.

Lancaster isn’t the only city in South Carolina where guns and gun violence pose a threat to innocent people. Nationwide, it has become too easy to talk about this problem, wring our hands, pray for the victims, but ultimately take no action.

The time-worn cliche is “Guns don’t kill people. People do.”

You often hear that amid yet another debate about stricter gun control laws. The debate goes nowhere, other than to force people further into their opposing ideological corners. One group is passionate about protecting Second Amendment rights. The other is passionate about public safety and combating crime.

The irony is the sides should never have become mutually exclusive. You can combat crime and ensure public safety without infringing on Constitutional rights.

Some people should not own guns, nor should they have access to them. And when you own a gun illegally, there should be an appropriate penalty. If you commit a crime using an illegal weapon, the penalty should reflect that.

That’s not the case now.

There are situations in South Carolina where the punishment for shoplifting can be more severe than that for repeatedly possessing a gun illegally. In most of the cases cited in the list above, the guns used were illegal.

South Carolina can do something. There is proposed legislation that has stalled in Columbia.

S.C. Sen. Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster, has proposed a bill to make gun penalties harsher for repeat violators.

Now is the time to move that legislation forward. The national debate about guns and gun rights will rage on. That’s not in South Carolina’s control.

However, that debate is not an excuse for our lawmakers to avoid a move now that might save lives.

