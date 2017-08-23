BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The North Dakota attorney general says Morton County did not violate the state’s open records law when it refused to release information related to the Dakota Access pipeline protest.

Benjamin Stoll asked for the opinion after being turned down on his request for video and photographs taken by law enforcement during a protest near a bridge on state Highway 1806 on Nov. 21. The Morton County State’s Attorney’s Office and Morton County Sheriff’s Department cited a state law protecting records that are part of an active investigation.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said in an opinion released Wednesday that the material requested is essential for cases that have yet to be resolved and there are some matters scheduled into November.