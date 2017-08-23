The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for Aug. 23 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

BASTROP: Water stained; 83-87 degrees. Black bass are fair on watermelon/white spinnerbaits, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp, liver, and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.63 feet low. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are good on white Riversides at night under lights. White bass are fair on white Riversides at night under lights. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on hot dogs and summer sausage. Yellow catfish are fair on live perch.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.31 feet low. Black bass are good on crankbaits, shakyheads, white spinnerbaits and green pumpkin soft plastic worms around docks in 2-10 feet. Hybrid striper are good trolling and drifting shad at night. White bass are good on Li’l Fishies off lighted docks at night in 5-15 feet. Crappie are excellent on minnows and white or shad Li’l Fishies over baited brush piles in 8-15 feet. Channel catfish are excellent on cheesebait and cut shad near the Hwy. 279 Bridge. Blue catfish are excellent on prepared bait near the Hwy. 279 Bridge in 5-8 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 1.03 feet low. Black bass are fair on Pop-R’s, shad flukes, and watermelon red Whacky Sticks on jigheads along ledges in 8-15 feet at daylight. Striped bass are fair on Spoiler Shads on the surface at first light, and drifting or free lining live bait from Lighthouse Point to the dam. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs. Channel catfish are fair on shrimp and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are very good on rod/reel, juglines and trotlines baited with goldfish and perch upriver.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 84-88 degrees; 2.22 feet low. Black bass are fair on JDC Skip-N-Pop topwaters and watermelon red Whacky Sticks along grassy banks early and late, and on Texas rigged green pumpkin worms along break lines. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on perch colored spinnerbaits. Smallmouth bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and blue Curb’s jigs. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on live bait.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 1.08 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin Rat-L-Traps and Carolina rigged soft plastics. Hybrid striper are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are good on shad colored swim baits, Zara Spooks, and Carolina rigged soft plastics. Channel and blue catfish are fair on cut shad.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.09 feet low. Black bass are fair on blue/black Rat-L-Traps and watermelon soft plastics. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue tube jigs. Catfish are good on stinkbait, liver, and live bait.

GRANGER: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.03 feet low. Black bass are good on black Power Worms in 5-12 feet. White bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps along shallow roadbeds early. Crappie are good on chartreuse jigs tipped with Berkley Crappie Nibbles in 5-15 feet. Blue catfish are good on prepared baits and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LBJ: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.77 feet low. Black bass are good on black/blue Curb’s Erratic jigs, blue flake Whacky Sticks, and Texas rigged Big Pigs around docks and laydowns in 5-12 feet early. Striped bass are good on Creme Lures 2-inch Spoiler Shads and Li’l Fishies at night. White bass are good on Li’l Fishies at night. Crappie are fair on Curb’s crappie jigs and live minnows over brush piles. Channel catfish are very good on nightcrawlers, shrimp, and stinkbait. Yellow and blue catfish are very good on trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Black bass are slow. White bass are fair on pet spoons and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Channel catfish are good on stinkbait and nightcrawlers. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PROCTOR: Water murky; 80-84 degrees; 0.92 feet low. Black bass are good on white spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and shad. Yellow catfish are fair on live bait.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 81-85 degrees; 0.64 feet low. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are good on pet spoons and hellbenders. Crappie are slow. Perch are excellent on worms. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines and juglines baited with cut shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 82-86 degrees; 0.40 feet low. Black bass are good on black/blue crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and soft plastic worms. White bass are good on pet spoons and slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on minnows and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 8.22 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse crankbaits and watermelon worms in 15-30 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on smoke grubs and Li’l Fishies in 20-40 feet. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut perch in 30-45 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin spinnerbaits and soft plastics. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on white Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on minnows, shrimp, and liver. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 3.33 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon Rat-L-Traps, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies and small spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on shrimp and liver.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.08 feet low. Black bass are fair on soft plastic swimbaits on jigheads, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 85-89 degrees; 0.48 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits and shakyhead worms. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on minnows and slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

BONHAM: Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.15 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged soft plastics around newly flooded cover. Crappie are good on minnows on brush piles. Catfish are good drifting cut bait, shrimp and frozen shad.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained, 84-87 degrees: 0.76 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, shakyhead worms and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained; 86-89 degrees; 0.55 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, Whopper Ploppers, and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.37 feet low. Black bass are fair on topwater poppers, Texas rigged worms and shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines. White bass are good on slabs and minnows. Hybrid striper are good on slabs.

COOPER: Water stained to muddy; 2.84 feet high. No report available.

FAIRFIELD: No report available.

FORK: Water stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.34 feet high. Black bass are fair on flutter spoons, Carolina rigged worms and deep diving crankbaits. White and yellow bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.33 feet high. Black bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and shakyhead worms. White bass and hybrid bass are good on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

JOE POOL: Water lightly stained; 84-87 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, topwater poppers and football head jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water stained; 84-87 degrees: 2.29 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, spinnerbaits, swim jigs and buzzbaits. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are slow on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

LAVON: Water stained to muddy; 83-88 degrees: 1.72 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits and black buzzbaits. White bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.08 feet high. Black bass are fair on weightless Flukes, football jigs and shakyhead worms. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 85-92 degrees; 0.94 feet low. Black bass are slow on hollow body frogs, shakyhead worms and Texas rigged creature baits. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and slabs. Catfish are slow on trotlines and cut shad.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 86-92 degrees; 0.31 feet high. Black bass are slow on drop shot worms, deep diving crankbaits and shakyhead worms. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are slow on trotlines and cut shad.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 82-86 degrees; 0.49 feet high. Black bass are good on Texas rigged worms, shakyhead worms and Whopper Ploppers. Crappie are fair on minnows. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.04 feet low. Black bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, football jigs, and Carolina rigged worms. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on slabs. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and punchbait.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.19 feet high. Black bass are fair on Carolina rigged Flukes, football jigs and deep diving crankbaits. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.70 feet low. Black bass are slow on finesse jigs, Texas rigged worms and squarebill crankbaits. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water stained to muddy; 84-87 degrees; 0.43 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and bladed jigs. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 83-86 degrees; 0.48 feet high. Black bass are good on drop shot rigged worms, Texas rigged worms and shakyhead worms. Crappie are good on minnows. Striped bass are good on slabs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 0.86 feet low. No report available.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained; 8.19 feet high. No report available.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 85-89 degrees; 32.02 feet low. Black bass are good on topwaters, soft plastics, jigs, and drop shots. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on slabs and spoons. Catfish are good on liver, shrimp, and nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines, juglines, and droplines baited with live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on chartreuse Rat-L-Traps and dark soft plastic worms in reeds. Striped bass are fair down rigging silver and gold spoons near the dam. Redfish are slow. Channel catfish are fair on liver, shrimp, and cheesebait. Blue catfish are fair on cut bait. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastic worms, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits over reed beds. Striped bass are good on spoons and striper jigs near the dam and the crappie wall in 15-20 feet. Redfish are fair down rigging silver and gold spoons along the crappie wall and the dam in 10-20 feet. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver, cheesebait, shrimp, and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 23.08 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and Carolina rigged soft plastic worms early and late. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Drum are fair on nightcrawlers. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp and punchbait. Yellow catfish are good on live perch.

COLETO CREEK: Water clear; 91 degrees at the hot water discharge, 83 degrees in main lake; 2.56 feet low. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed spinnerbaits and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are fair on slabs and small spinnerbaits. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on shrimp, liver, and live perch. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines and juglines baited with live perch.

FALCON: Water murky; 84-88 degrees; 38.26 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon/chartreuse soft plastic worms and crankbaits. Striped bass are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on stinkbait and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.49 feet low. Black bass are fair on chartreuse and watermelon red Carolina rigged soft plastics, Senkos, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on white striper jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and pink tube jigs. Catfish are good on doughbait and shrimp.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are good on watermelon Carolina rigged soft plastics, spinnerbaits, and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and live perch.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 87-91 degrees; 0.29 feet low. Black bass are good on topwaters. Crappie are fair on live minnows. Bream are good on live worms. Channel and blue catfish to 6 pounds are good on juglines baited with chicken livers and shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 81-85 degrees; 0.50 feet high. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastics and spinnerbaits. Striped bass are good but small on Rat-L-Traps and Zara spooks. White bass are fair on troll tubes and pet spoons. Crappie are good on minnows. Blue catfish are good on shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 82-86 degrees; 1.29 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon Rat-L-Traps and topwaters in reeds early. White bass are fair on spoons over humps. Crappie are fair on minnows over baited holes. Bream are fair on nightcrawlers. Catfish are good on trotlines baited with liver and nightcrawlers.

STEINHAGEN: 1.72 feet high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 83-87 degrees; 0.78 feet low. Black bass are good on Rat-L-Traps and black/blue craw worms early and late. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows over baited holes. Bream are good on crickets and nightcrawlers off docks. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live bait, liver, and hearts. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: 31.73 feet low. Black bass are fair on Yellow Magics early, midday switching to Texas rigs, jigs and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs.

MACKENZIE: 74.65 feet low. Black bass are fair on flukes, Texas rigs and chatterbaits. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers. No reports on crappie.

MEREDITH: 56.62 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, jerkbaits and medium running shad pattern crankbaits. No reports of smallmouth bass. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in good numbers.

PALO DURO: 61.31 feet low. No report available.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear on the main lake, stained up the river; 82-88 degrees; 4.1 feet low. Black bass are slow on 7-inch Power Worms, spoons and jigs. Crappie and bass are slow on minnows. Catfish are fair on live perch and goldfish.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 83-87 degrees; 1.86 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Pop-Rs early, later switching to finesse jigs, Texas rigs and crankbaits. Crappie are good on live minnows around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: 13.94 feet low. No report available.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water murky; 78-87 degrees; 0.68 feet low. Black bass are fair on Whopper Ploppers early and late, midday switching to Texas rigs, split shot rigged flukes and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 82-91 degrees; 1.5 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on bone Pop-Rs early, later switching to Texas rigs and jigs . Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around structure. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 79-88 degrees; 1.6 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Texas rigs, spinnerbaits and Carolina rigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 79-89 degrees; 9.24 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, squarebill crankbaits and drop shot rigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 81-90 degrees; 35.99 feet low. Black bass are good on LIVETARGET Frogs early, later switching to jigs, Texas rigs and Senkos. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water off color; 81-89 degrees; 0.42 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on drop shot rigs, shakyheads, Texas rigs and finesse jigs. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows and jigs. White bass are fair to good on slabs and Little Georges. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: 49.34 feet low. No report available.

STAMFORD: Water stained; 79-88 degrees; 0.5 feet high. Black bass are fair to good on Zoom Horny Toads early and late, midday switching to Texas rigs and weightless Yum Dingers. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows around cover. White bass are fair to good on live bait and Little Georges. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 83-87 degrees; 23.16 feet low. No report available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 84-89 degrees; 20.78 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigs, topwaters and spinnerbaits. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Trout are good under slicks and birds on soft plastics. Redfish are good under rafts of shad on topwaters. Redfish are good in the marsh on small topwaters.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair to good under birds and pods of shad. Trout are good at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Trout are good at the rigs on live mullet.

BOLIVAR: Trout are good on the outgoing tide at Rollover Pass on soft plastics and mullet. Redfish are good in the marsh with higher tides.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad and mullet over deep shell on soft plastics and live shrimp. Trout are good on the deep shell and around the wells on live shrimp, croakers and soft plastics. Redfish are good along the north shoreline.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are good on the south shoreline on topwaters and soft plastics. Trout are fair to good on the shell adjacent to the channel on live bait. Trout are good on live bait over deep shell.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Offshore is good for kingfish, ling and dolphin. Tarpon are good along the beach.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake and Dickinson Bayou on shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout are good at San Luis Pass on shrimp, topwaters and soft plastics. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are good for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs and shell and mud humps. Trout and redfish are good on Brown Cedar Flats on live mullet.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair over sand and grass humps on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish and black drum are fair to good at Shell Island on live shrimp.

PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are good at the jetty on live bait. Trout and redfish are fair to good on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes with live shrimp and small topwaters.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp and Gulps. Redfish are good on piggy perch and shrimp around Mud Island and Estes Flats.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair to good at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Offshore is good for dolphin, red snapper ling, kingfish and tuna.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are good in Oso Bay for waders tossing Super Spooks and MirrOlures. Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on piggy perch, Gulps and live shrimp.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are good on topwaters and soft plastics around deep rocks and grass. Trout are fair to good on soft plastics under a popping cork on the grass in the Land Cut. Redfish are fair on the flats with higher tides.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Redfish are good on the sand on small topwaters and Gulps.

SOUTH PADRE: Redfish are good on the flats in South Bay on live bait and plastics. Snook are good in the Ship Channel on DOA Lures and live shrimp.

PORT ISABEL: Trout are good in the deep sand holes on Gulps, DOA Shrimp and topwaters. Redfish are good on the Gas Well Flats on shrimp under a cork and small topwaters.