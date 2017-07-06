A federal court judge in Texas struck down the state’s voter ID law on Wednesday, ruling it had a discriminatory intent and effect against Hispanic and African American voters.

The decision is a blow to the Texas legislature and to President Trump’s Justice Department, which had asked the judge to halt efforts to overturn the state’s new voter ID law since it had expanded voter ID options from an earlier version, and would protect the integrity of elections in Texas.

But U.S. District Court Judge Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos said the state’s new law “SB 5”, which had been rewritten to meet requirements set forth from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals after it had ruled in 2014 against an earlier voter ID law, “SB 14”, did nothing to cure the previous issues of racial animus and issued an injunction, preventing the law from going into effect.

“SB 5 perpetuates the selection of types of ID most likely to be possessed by Anglo voters and, disproportionately, not possessed by Hispanics and African-Americans,” Judge Ramos wrote in the 27-page opinion for the court.

He said the new law didn’t “meaningfully expand the types of photo IDs that can qualify, even though the Court was clearly critical of Texas having the most restrictive list in the country.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is promising to appeal the ruling.

“Today’s ruling is outrageous. Senate Bill 5 was passed by the people’s representatives and includes all the changes to the Texas voter ID law requested by the 5th Circuit,” said Mr. Paxton, in a press release. Attorney General Paxton said. “The 5th Circuit should reverse the entirety of the district court’s ruling.”

Josh Blackman, a professor at South Texas College of Law, said the judge’s decision from the United States District Court of the Southern District of Texas does not come as a surprise.

“The district court’s decision largely flows from a sharply-divided decision from the en banc Fifth Circuit earlier this year, that Texas’s Voter ID law was enacted with a discriminatory purpose,” said Mr. Blackman.

He noted there are three vacancies on the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals for Mr. Trump to fill.

“Those new appointments could very well make the difference when this case returns (as it ultimately will) to the 5th Circuit,” said Mr. Blackman.