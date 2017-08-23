RENO, Nevada — President Trump told the American Legion’s national convention Wednesday that he’s keeping his campaign promises to fix the broken Veterans Affairs system and boost military spending.

In a dig at former President Barack Obama, Mr. Trump said veterans groups are “much more proud than they were last year at this time.”

“You see what’s been happening,” Mr. Trump said. “Now you have a true reformer in [VA] Secretary David Shulkin. He’s done an incredible job. We are publishing wait times online for every VA facility so you know what the wait is.”

The audience cheered its approval.

The president noted the passage of the VA Accountability legislation earlier this year. If people aren’t doing the job in the VA, he said, “We look at them and say, ‘You’re fired.’”

The president also signed a bill at the convention site to speed up a backlog of veterans’ claims on appeal. The Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act, he said, will speed up the appeals process after benefits are denied.

“No longer will veterans be kept waiting for years to get an answer to their appeals,” he said.