President Trump doubled down Wednesday on his call for the Republican-run Senate to abolish the filibuster rule in order to bust through Democrat obstruction and pass his agenda.

“If Republican Senate doesn’t get rid of the Filibuster Rule & go to a simple majority, which the Dems would do, they are just wasting time!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president has repeatedly called for the end of the rules that require 60 votes to advance most legislation. However, the move is opposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, and most lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

The warning in the tweet was directed at Mr. McConnell, whom Mr. Trump has been feuding with since the bill to repeal Obamacare died in the Senate last month, falling short by a single vote.

The change would dramatically alter the tradition and deliberative nature of the upper chamber and make it resemble the more impetuous majority-ruled House.

Frustrated by his stalled agenda in Congress, despite his Republicans controlling both chambers, Mr. Trump demanded quicker action from lawmakers during a feisty speech Tuesday at a campaign-style rally in Phoenix.

“I have a message for Congress tonight: You’re job is to represent American families, American people, American workers. That’s your job,” Mr. Trump said to a roaring crowd of thousands in the Phoenix Convention Center.

He called for Congress to quickly pass his agenda for border security, tax cuts and the repeal of Obamacare.

“Our friends in the Senate, oh boy,” said Mr. Trump. “We have to get rid of what’s called the filibuster rule; we have to. And if we don’t, the Republicans will never get anything passed. You’re wasting your time. We have to get rid of the filibuster rule. Right now, we need 60 votes and we have 52 Republicans. That means that eight Democrats are controlling all of this legislation. We have over 200 bills.”