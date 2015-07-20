U.S. and Canadian diplomats exposed to an “acoustic attack” in Havana last year developed mild traumatic brain injuries and damage to the central nervous system, CBS News reported Wednesday, citing medical records the news organization obtained.

The occurrence of the sonic attack on North American diplomats first came to light earlier this month. At the time, diplomats were reported to have symptoms resembling those of a concussion and hearing loss.

A source within the State Department said it’s possible the attacks occurred either in diplomatic housing — provided by the Cuban government — or nearby, CBS reported.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said Aug. 9 that U.S. embassy staff in Havana reported “physical symptoms,” while not directly naming the cause. She said the U.S. asked two staff members at the Embassy of Cuba to leave the U.S., but stopped short of calling it reciprocity.