EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have relaunched their charitable arm, targeting childhood hunger, obesity, fitness and education.

The Minnesota Vikings Foundation will replace the Vikings Children’s Fund, which has donated almost $12 million to youth-related causes since 1978. The Vikings announced the initiative Wednesday, welcoming fifth and sixth graders from Minneapolis and St. Paul to meet the team, eat lunch, participate in a health and wellness program and pick up a backpack filled with school supplies.

Vikings ownership has pledged $1 million as a catalyst for the foundation. One of the first programs will be a food truck directed toward children without access to adequate nutrition, particularly in the summer. In addition to the physical well-being of children, the foundation will also target the achievement gap between Minnesota’s white and minority students.

