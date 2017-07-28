BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho’s U.S. Sen. Jim Risch says Congress needs to find a bipartisan solution to improving health care in the United States.

The Republican lawmaker spoke out on health care after a small group of activists surprised Risch at a small business forum on Thursday in Boise.

Organizers argue they had no choice but to address Risch at a public event because he has evaded directly meeting with them for weeks. Risch took a handful of questions about Congress’ role in health care and protecting Idaho’s health care exchange.

Risch later told reporters that health care is one of the most personal issues for people and Congress is actively working on a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act. However, Risch criticized Democratic congressional members for not working with Republicans in that effort.