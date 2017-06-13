Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall said Thursday he expects to begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, meaning he won’t be eligible to come back until after Week 6.

Hall told CSN’s JP Finlay he hasn’t received the go-ahead to start playing.

“Dr. [James] Andrews doesn’t think I’m quite ready,” Hall said. “I’m gonna take his advice.”

NFL rules state players who start the season on the PUP list have to miss at least the first six weeks. After that, teams have five weeks for the player to start practicing on the 53-man roster.

Hall tore his ACL against the New York Giants last season in September. Hall had surgery in October and opened training camp on PUP. In Richmond, Hall was often seen continuing rehab and then standing on the sidelines during practice.

The 38-year-old restructured his contract in June and is set to make $2.3 million in 2017. Before the restructure, he was set to have a $5.1 million cap hit. If healthy, Hall was expected to play a back-up role to safeties D.J. Swearinger and Su’a Cravens.

Hall has been the longest-tenured Redskin, being with the team since 2008. He shifted from cornerback to safety last season.