President Trump wants Congress to pass a “clean” bill to raise the government’s debt ceiling, the White House said Thursday, conceding for the first time to a demand from Democrats to extend the country’s credit limit.

The debt limit has become another political quagmire, with Democrats signaling they won’t help pass an increase and conservative Republicans wanted to pair it with more limits on runaway spending.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the president is looking for a clean bill, meaning with no strings attached such as those conservatives are taking about.

“It’s our job to inform Congress of the debt ceiling and it’s their job they raise it,” Mrs. Sanders said at the daily White House press briefing. “We need to make sure we pay our debts. We’re still committed to making sure that gets raised.”

That’s the same argument the Obama administration used to prod a GOP-run Congress to raise it.

Mrs. Sanders also said that the increase in borrowing power was necessary to pay the obligations the Trump administration inherited from President Obama.