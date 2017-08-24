JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - East Tennessee State plans to name its new football stadium after bank executive and longtime donor William B. Greene Jr.

The ETSU board of trustees approved a plan Thursday to name the facility William B. Greene Jr. Stadium. ETSU president Brian Noland said in a university statement that Greene “is a keen businessman with a true vision for the success of our students, our athletics programs and this university as a whole.”

This isn’t the first ETSU athletic facility to be named after Greene. The Warren-Greene Golf Center at ETSU opened in 2004.

ETSU will open its new football stadium Sept. 2 when the Buccaneers face Limestone. The stadium has a seating capacity of 7,694 and is located on the southwest corner of campus.

