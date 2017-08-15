Web hosting company Dreamhost will be required to provide to federal prosecutors with data related to an Inauguration Day protest website so it can be reviewed for evidence against people charged with rioting during the event, a D.C. judge ruled Thursday.

The decision means investigators will be able to review emails related to the website DisruptJ20.org and identify those who sent and received communications through the domain, a decision lawyers for the company said was “problematic.”

But D.C. Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Morin said he would supervise the review of information by the government in order to address First Amendment concerns raised by Dreamhost.

Ruling from the bench, the judge ordered the government to abide by strict rules to minimize the collection of information about individuals who communicated through the website, but committed no crime.

Federal prosecutors had obtained a search warrant for records related to the website DisruptJ20.org as part of their bid to build cases against more than 200 people arrested for rioting on Inauguration Day in Washington.

Dreamhost balked the request, arguing that it would require the company to turn over the IP addresses of more than 1.3 million users who visited the website. The Justice Department later revised its warrant to narrow the scope, saying it didn’t want information related to those who merely visited the website.

“We are interested in seizing only evidence of a crime,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney John Borchert at Thursday’s hearing.

But Dreamhost lawyers said a warrant requiring the company to turn over to the government information related to a dissident website left First Amendment issues in play.

“Having them see that information and see who these political dissidents were is problematic,” said Dreamhost attorney Raymond Aghaian after Thursday’s ruling.

Likening the government’s approach to obtaining a single warrant for an apartment building and searching every single unit in the complex, Mr. Aghaian said the government should be required to submit a particularized warrant seeking information on those being prosecuted.

Though Judge Morin did ask both parties about possible alternatives to facilitate a search, Judge Morin ultimately ruled that Dreamhost would be required to turn over all information that prosecutors asked for in the revised search warrant. That includes data stored on Dreamhost for the DisruptJ20 website from October 1, 2016, through Jan. 20, including any communications related to the planning and carrying out of crimes committed during the inauguration and identifying information for those involved.

The government would be able to review the data to determine what information was responsive to their search warrant and relevant to the criminal cases at hand. But the government will have to file reports with the court justifying why they believe information is or is not responsive to the warrant.

All information the government deems unresponsive to the warrant will be filed under seal with the court and the government will be unable to access it without further order by the court.

Mr. Aghaian said after Thursday’s hearing that the company will consider an appeal of the ruling.

Judge Morin said he would require the company to turn over the data, but he would hold off on allowing the government to begin searching through the data until Dreamhost decides whether or not to appeal.

Just after the ruling was issued, Dreamhost’s servers came under cyberattack. The company reported a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack that appeared to be affecting websites the company hosts.

The hacker collective Anonymous is taking credit for the attack, posting in messages online that the company was targeted for attack because it hosted a white supremacist website called DailyStormer.com.

Numerous white supremacist web sites have been booted from web hosting companies in recent days in reaction to the violence that broke out this month in Charlottesville, Virginia.