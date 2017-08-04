ASHBURN — To Redskins outside linebacker Junior Galette, fans constantly asking when he’s coming back is a positive.

“They know that I’m still alive,” he said. “If they not talking about you, that’s when it’s a problem.”

At the same time, the constant inquiries and expectations have started to weigh on Galette, who said he feels like he will be ready to return Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. If Galette plays, he would see his first NFL action in over two years because of consecutive torn Achilles tendons in back-to-back off-seasons.

On his social media accounts, Galette often sends reminders to be patient.

“It’d be one thing if were it were one year, but it’s been two years and it’s getting to the point where it’s like a movie that’s going to release, but keeps getting postponed,” Galette said. “You’re just like, ‘Man.’ … I just want to go out there and prove I am everything they expect me to be.”

A movie? What would it be called? An already animated Galette started to light up further.

“‘Achilles: Return to Troy’ or something like that,” Galette said.

Galette’s achilles have been fine — it’s his hamstring that has bothered him lately and caused him to miss the first two preseason games. He returned to practice Wednesday and Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he will be a game-time decision for preseason Game 3 Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Redskins need Galette on the field. Preston Smith will most likely see snaps with the first team, but Trent Murphy is out for the season with a torn ACL and second-round pick Ryan Anderson has been limited with a stinger injury.

So the Redskins would like to see Galette in extended minutes opposite Ryan Kerrigan.

“He has done a great job, but he has been banged up,” defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said. “I want to see him against good personnel and see what he can do. So it is majorly important that he plays in these preseason games.”

Gruden said Galette has been doing more work each day.

In the portion of practice open to practice, Galette participated in positional and individual drills.

“I would like to get him out there, but I also don’t want to jeopardize his hamstring and have him re-injure it,” Gruden said. “There is a fine line there. We’ll have to wait and see how he does.”

Galette, meanwhile, says he has — literally — dreamed of his return.

\Galette hasn’t played in a game since Dec.28, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Getting into an actual game, he said, is going to be emotional.

“For me, I definitely want to go out there with my guys and show this organization and the fans that Junior Galette is actually suiting up in a Redskins uniform for the first time,” Galette said.