Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that President Trump “should stop watching cable television” and continue pushing his agenda through Congress.

“Nobody else watches it. You know, he called me up one night at about 11:00, and I said what are you doing, and he said you’ve got to turn on the TV. This guy just said this. And I said Mr. President, you’re watching MSNBC at 11:00. If you stop watching it, their audience goes down by half,” Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

“It’s all a game. It’s all about ratings. It’s all about making money. It’s all about, you know, people feeling, you know, like they have something in common with somebody, this validation of feelings. Stop watching cable TV, and you know, come up with an agenda and stick to it,” he added.

Mr. Graham, who has been a critic of Mr. Trump at times, also commented on the president’s negative tweets about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, explaining that the remarks come out of frustration with a lack of progress, especially on health care.

“For seven years, we promised to repeal and replace. You just can’t move on and say all right, well, we tried our best when we have not. But Mitch is very strong in the conference. People support him as our leader. And we’re all dealing with President Trump the best way we can, and he is frustrated about not fulfilling promises. So am I. Let’s take another shot at health care,” Mr. Graham said.



The president tweeted his frustration with Mr. McConnell again on Thursday morning.

“The only problem I have with Mitch McConnell is that, after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed!That should NEVER have happened!,” he tweeted.