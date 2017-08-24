PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey man took a parting shot at the Philadelphia Eagles in his obituary.

The Press of Atlantic City reports (http://bit.ly/2w0EHWi ) 56-year-old Jeffrey Riegel died of cancer last Friday. Before his death, the Port Republic man promised friends a funny message in his obituary.

The longtime Eagles fan’s obituary in the Atlantic City Press asks for Riegel “to have 8 Philadelphia Eagles as pall bearers so the Eagles can let him down one last time.”

Riegel was a passionate Eagles fan who owned season tickets for more than 30 years. Sadly, the Eagles never won a Super Bowl during his lifetime.

Riegel’s friend Lou Jiacopello says he couldn’t help but laugh at his friend’s humor.

Eight friends wearing Eagles jerseys will lay him to rest on Thursday.

