ASHBURN — With Spencer Long’s availability up in the air, the Redskins are preparing rookie center Chase Roullier to start in the regular season opener against the Eagles.

“We’re preparing Chase like he needs to go,” coach Jay Gruden said Thursday. “You know, I think getting Spencer [Long] back, we’re hopeful, even if it could be in a backup role if he’s not 100 percent ready. So there’s a good chance there also.”

Long had arthroscopic knee surgery, a minor procedure, to fix some meniscus damage earlier this week. Gruden said that Long had been fighting through some pain already, and that pain worsened after extended reps during the second preseason game. After that, Long got his knee examined which was when the meniscus damage was discovered.

His recovery is expected to take about two weeks, meaning that Long should be healthy right around the regular season opener on Sept. 10.

If Roullier did start Week 1, he’d be the sole newcomer on an offensive line that played most of last year as a unit.

“It’s difficult because the center’s the one who makes all the calls pre-snap,” Gruden said.

The Redskins made a trade with Pittsburgh for center Lucas Crowley Wednesday night. Crowley will serve as an additional backup option behind Roullier.

The Redskins also have center Ronald Patrick on the roster.