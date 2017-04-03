Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Thursday that he’d like Glenn Simpson’s testimony transcript to be released publicly.

“I believe they will be. I certainly will vote to make them public. They should be made public, but even more important Glenn Simpson should testify before the committee in the open, under oath, and so should the others who have been subpoenaed to do so as well. Donald Trump Jr. and the person who — anyone involved in that meeting in early June that involved apparently Jared Kushner and others,” Mr. Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said on MSNBC.

Mr. Simpson is the co-founder of the research firm Fusion GPS that was hired in late 2015 by Republican opponents of President Trump. Mr. Simpson’s firm helped draft the Trump-Russia dossier through Christoper Steele, a former British intelligence officer who the firm hired to look into allegations of collusion. The dossier allegedly showed the president’s campaign colluded with the Russian government.

Mr. Blumenthal couldn’t comment on the contents of the testimony from Mr. Simpson, who participated in a private meeting with Senate Judiciary Committee staff on Tuesday, but said that he could have knowledge that’s potentially useful to the investigation.

“He has potentially knowledge about matters relating to Trump collusion with the Russian meddling as well as possible obstruction of justice, and we’re going to proceed with our investigation, but as you well know, the special counsel is proceeding as well. And we want to make sure, whether it’s the release of the transcript or anything else, that we in no way conflict with the special counsel’s role,” Mr. Blumenthal said.