Rep. Rick Nolan said that single-payer health care is “fundamentally American” adding that countries with such a health care system “do better.”

“Countries that have single payer do better for significantly less money. They do better in terms of life expectancy, and they pay less. And it’s the way that we simply have to go,” Mr. Nolan, Minnesota Democrat, said in an interview that aired Wednesday on Fox News.

Mr. Nolan won Minnesota’s 8th Congressional District in 2016 by less than 1 point while President Trump dominated the district by 15 points over rival Hillary Clinton, making this one of the districts Republicans are heavily focusing on in the 2018 cycle. The party has recruited St. Louis County Commissioner Pete Stauber, who has already voiced his support for Mr. Trump.

“[Mr. Trump] promised that he’s going to bring mining and manufacturing back. He supports our military, he supports law enforcement,” Mr. Stauber said on Fox News. “That’s who we are. You come to the greatest state in this country that I call Minnesota, you’re going to see family farms. You’re going to see manufacturing. You’re going to see small businesses. You’re going to see higher ed.”



The district is north of the Twin Cities in the state’s Iron Range, where manufacturing is a major industry.

The race is expected to be competitive now that Mr. Nolan has decided to run for re-election. He was rumored to be a possible gubernatorial candidate since current Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton is term-limited, but he declined to do so.