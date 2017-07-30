Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on Thursday will call for changes to a “handful” of national monuments but will not recommend that any be rescinded, choosing to avoid what would’ve been an unprecedented legal war over whether the executive branch has the power to fully scrap a monument.

Mr. Zinke told the Associated Press that he’ll steer clear of advising President Trump, who ordered the Interior chief to review more than two dozen national monuments in April, to eliminate any monuments altogether. Some leading Republican lawmakers, such as Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah, have called on the administration to revoke monument status for the Bears Ears National Monument and the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, both in Utah.

The secretary said that he’s making a long-term decision with respect to monuments to ensure that public land is both protected and accessible.

“There’s an expectation we need to look out 100 years from now to keep the public land experience alive in this country,” he said. “You can protect the monument by keeping public access to traditional uses.

The Interior Department hasn’t yet released the details of Mr. Zinke’s review. The full study, which will come in the form of formal recommendations to Mr. Trump, is expected to be made public later Thursday.

No president has ever rescinded a national monument, though presidents of both parties have in the past have changed monument boundaries.

Mr. Zinke earlier this summer called for sweeping changes to Bears Ears, the most controversial of all the monuments under review and one that was established in December by then-President Obama.

The monument review stems from criticism that past presidents, especially Mr. Obama, used the 1906 Antiquities Act — which gives presidents the power to create monuments — to shut down huge areas of land and sea to energy development. The law calls on presidents to set aside the smallest area possible when making a monument, but Mr. Obama and other past presidents have used it to cordon off millions of acres of land and water.

Progressive groups say the fact that Mr. Zinke won’t call for any revocations proves that the administration has backed down after intense opposition from environmentalists and other groups.

“This is a direct result of the unprecedented outpouring of grassroots support for our national monuments over the past several months,” said Josh Nelson, deputy political director for CREDO. “Interior Sec. Zinke clearly understands that eliminating any national monuments outright would have provoked a massive backlash from the American people.”

While the debate often is framed as a battle between conservationists and the energy industry over access to public land, some GOP lawmakers say the true issue lies with executive power, and the fact that presidents are able to designate such massive areas as national monuments with little input from local stakeholders, Congress, or anyone else.

“This is not about energy. This is not about national parks,” Rep. Rob Bishop, Utah Republican and chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee, told reporters on a conference call Thursday morning. “The truth is the debate is about the process and rule of law. It’s about how we protect our resources, not if we protect them.”