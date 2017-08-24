LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The preseason top 10 overall high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of Associated Press-member sports writers and broadcasters. Ranking is given with first-place votes received and total points.

OVERALL=

? ?Record.?Pts?

? 1. Spr. Har-Ber (6) ?0-0….?93.?

? 2. Fayetteville ?0-0….?78.?

? (tie) Bryant (1) ?0-0….?78.?

? 4. North Little Rock (1) ?0-0….?69.?

? 5. Greenwood ?0-0….?50.?

? 6. Bentonville ?0-0….?45.?

? 7. Pulaski Academy (2) ?0-0….?33.?

? 8. Bentonville West ?0-0….?26.?

? 9. Jonesboro ?0-0….?21.?

?10. FS Northside ?0-0….?13.?

Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 12, Conway 11, El Dorado 9, FS Southside 4, Batesville 1, Warren 1, Wynne 1.

Class 6A=

? ?Record?Pts?Prv?

? 1. Greenwood (10) ?0-0…?50.?

? 2. Jonesboro ?0-0…?32.?

? 3. Pine Bluff ?0-0…?28.?

? 4. El Dorado ?0-0…?27.?

? 5. Benton ?0-0…?7..?

Others receiving votes: West Memphis 6.

Class 5A=

? ?Record?Pts?Prv?

? 1. Pulaski Academy (12) ?0-0…?50.?

? 2. Wynne ?0-0…?36.?

? 3. Batesville ?0-0…?22.?

? 4. Alma ?0-0…?17.?

? 5. LR Christian ?0-0…?12.?

Others receiving votes: Morrilton 4, Watson Chapel 3, White Hall 2, HS Lakeside 2, LR McClellan 1.

Class 4A=

? ?Record?Pts?Prv?

? 1. Warren (8) ?0-0…?46.?

? 2. Nashville (1) ?0-0…?27.?

? 3. Pea Ridge ?0-0…?25.?

? 4. Pulaski Robinson (1) ?0-0…?23.?

? 5. Prairie Grove ?0-0…?12.?

? (tie) Stuttgart ?0-0…?12.?

Others receiving votes: Arkadelphia 3, Booneville 1, Lonoke 1.

Class 3A=

? ?Record?Pts.?Prv?

? 1. Prescott (9) ?0-0…?47..?

? 2. Charleston (1) ?0-0…?29..?

? 3. Junction City ?0-0…?27..?

? 4. Harding Academy ?0-0…?13..?

? 5. Rivercrest ?0-0…?8…?

Others receiving votes: Bald Knob 6, Harmony Grove 6, Fordyce 4, Newport 3, Piggott 3, Glen Rose 2, Paris 1.

Class 2A=

? ?Record?Pts?Prv?

? 1. Mount Ida (9) ?0-0…?49.?

? 2. Rison ?0-0…?29.?

? 3. Camden Harmony Grove ?0-0…?22.?

? 4. Danville ?0-0…?19.?

? 5. Des Arc ?0-0…?10.?

Others receiving votes: Hampton 6, England 5, Earle 4, Bearden 2, Foreman 2, Hector 1, Cross County 1.