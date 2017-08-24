By - Associated Press - Thursday, August 24, 2017

DENVER (AP) - A suspected burglar in a rash of smash-and-grab gun shop thefts across the Denver area was caught after sending numerous cellphone selfies of himself armed with stolen guns to friends.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2wJCC1S ) Viet Trinh was charged Tuesday with theft from the inventory of a federal firearms licensee. If convicted Trinh faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

An informant who worked with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents witnessed Trinh and others climb into a white Honda Civic and a grey Honda hatchback late on Nov. 9. Trinh later told the informant they “hit a store.”

ATF agents arrested Trinh on Aug. 16. Court records say Trinh says he didn’t enter the store because he was the “getaway driver.”

