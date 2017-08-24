HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Texans receiver Jaelen Strong has been suspended without pay for the team’s season opener for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Strong can participate in Houston’s last two preseason games and all practices in preseason. He can return to the roster on Sept. 11 following Houston’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 10.

The punishment comes after Strong was arrested for possession of marijuana in Arizona in February 2016.

Strong was a third-round pick of the Texans in 2015 and appeared in 10 games as a rookie before missing eight games last season with an ankle injury.

The suspension is a blow for the Texans, who will already be without receiver Will Fuller when the season starts after the second-year player broke his collarbone early in camp.

