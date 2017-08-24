The White House said Thursday that President Trump’s relationship with with Republican leaders in Congress was “fin,” despite the presents tweets criticizing Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“I think the relationships are fine,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

She said that there would always be come policy differences between leaders but the president and Capitol Hill Republicans were in agreement on major issues, including passing tax reform.

“There are a lot a shared goals. That is what we are focused on,” Mrs. Sanders said.

Earlier, Mr. Trump unloaded on Mr. McConnell and Mr. Ryan on Twitter, saying they had messed up the effort to raise the debt ceiling.

“I requested that Mitch M & Paul R tie the Debt Ceiling legislation into the popular V.A. Bill (which just passed) for easy approval. They…” he continued,”…didn’t do it so now we have a big deal with Dems holding them up (as usual) on Debt Ceiling approval. Could have been so easy-now a mess!”