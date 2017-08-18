The White House blasted Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker as “ridiculous” Thursday for asserting that President Trump hasn’t shown yet that he can run the country.

“I think that’s a ridiculous and outrageous claim and doesn’t dignify a response from this podium,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Speaking to reporters last week in the wake of the president’s response to racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Mr. Corker was critical of Mr. Trump’s handling of the issue. The Tennessee Republican said Mr. Trump “has not demonstrated he understands the character of this nation.”

The lawmaker also said he thinks there must be “radical changes” in the White House.

“The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful,” Mr. Corker said.

The war of words with Mr. Corker is just one of many battles that Mr. Trump is having with veteran Republican leaders in Congress in recent weeks.