Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Friday that he doesn’t see any strategy in President Trump’s criticism of Republican leadership in Congress.

“It’s hard for me to see the strategy in it. Whether you like the leadership in the Republican Party or not, you need the Republican Party leadership to get the things done you want to get done,” Mr. Kinzinger, Illinois Republican, said on MSNBC.

He added that he believes Mr. Trump is “partially” responsible for the heated rhetoric in politics and believes he needs to do more to calm people’s emotions in the debate.

“I think it’s on all sides. I think everybody shares the blame,” he said. “[Mr. Trump has] gotta do better at bringing folks together.”

When asked if he felt Mr. Trump would change his tone to help calm people’s emotions the Illinois Republican hesitated.

“I don’t know. Will he change? I hope so,” he said. “Look there’s some great things he’s done. I was talking about the Afghan strategy I think is very smart. Gen. Kelly, I think [Mr. Trump] respects generals,” he said.