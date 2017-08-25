Former Washington Redskins general manager Bobby Beathard was selected Friday as a contributor finalist for the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

Beathard served as the Redskins‘ GM from 1978 to 1988, with the team going 105-63 and winning two Super Bowls during that span.

After Washington, Beathard was the general manager of the San Diego Chargers from 1990-2000. In those years, the Chargers went 75-101, but made it to Super Bowl XXIX.

Hall of Fame voters will decide in February if Beathard will be elected. He must receive 80 percent of the vote.

Beathard was inducted into the Redskins‘ Ring of Fame last year.