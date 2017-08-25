CENTERTON, Ark. (AP) - The Centerton City Council has approved a $100,000 settlement for a former Fayetteville student who was wrongfully arrested by Centerton police at his high school.

The council voted 5-1 this week in favor of the settlement with Terrance Rock, who is a former Fayetteville High School football player. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Centerton police arrested Rock at school on suspicion of residential burglary and theft of property last November.

Rock was released on bond next the day and Centerton police announced a few days later that he’d been wrongfully arrested. A judge dismissed all charges against Rock.

Rock’s attorney, Lance Cox, says “justice was truly done” in the case. He says Rock began classes this week at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M; College, where he’s on the football team.

