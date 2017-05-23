By JONATHAN DREW - Associated Press - Friday, August 25, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Newly released video shows that a woman fatally shot by law enforcement officers along a North Carolina highway drew a gun and fired at them first.

A prosecutor also announced Friday that the trooper and deputy have been cleared of wrongdoing in the shooting of Tina Medlin.

The dash-cam recordings reveal new details about the shooting on July 8, which happened after Medlin apparently veered onto the grass alongside Interstate 40.

The videos start with Medlin face-first on the ground, yards away from the officers. They order her to show her hands. She gets up holding a firearm. They tell her to drop the weapon. Instead, she fires at them. Only then do the officers return fire.

Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle said deadly force was warranted.

