President Trump again called on Republicans to move to a simple majority on Friday warning few bills will be passed under the current rules.

“If Senate Republicans don’t get rid of the Filibuster Rule and go to a 51% majority, few bills will be passed. 8 Dems control the Senate!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Senate Republicans have a very narrow majority with just 52 seats meaning they need some Democratic support to get the 60 votes needed to avoid a filibuster. Mr. Trump has repeatedly called for Republicans to change the rules using the “nuclear option,” which limits the requirement to a simple majority. Republicans did this during the Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s nomination earlier this year.



The warning also comes as lawmakers return to Washington in a little over a week with a lot to accomplish in a tight timeframe, including passing a spending measure to avoid a government shutdown.

Mr. Trump also commented on the state of affairs in the White House saying that stories of continued wars in the West Wing are part of the “fake news” media.

“General John Kelly is doing a fantastic job as Chief of Staff. There is tremendous spirit and talent in the W.H. Don’t believe the Fake News,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The president also touted his administration’s accomplishments, arguing that few have achieved what he has so early in the presidency.

“Few, if any, Administrations have done more in just 7 months than the Trump A. Bills passed, regulations killed, border, military, ISIS, SC!” he added.

