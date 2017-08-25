FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) - Fort Collins’ businesses are hoping to cash in on the hype surrounding Colorado State University’s new $220 million football stadium, which will play host to the 2017 college football season’s first game when the Rams take on Oregon State University.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2xza881 ) business are pulling out the stops for Saturday’s big game, offering drink and food specials, giveaways, free breakfasts and shuttles.

Nate Haas, owner of Krazy Karl’s pizza, knowns pre-gaming is going to be fun, but he says the business is a bit nervous to find out if the new stadium will actually draw bigger crowds.

Jeff Bostic, general manager of The Boot Grill, is doubling his workforce for Saturday. He hopes to fill his 200-seat restaurant and rooftop patio.

The Downtown Business Association is working with the university to “paint the town green” for game day.

