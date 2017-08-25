HAGATNA, Guam (AP) - A judge has denied a request for documents that would provide insight on why nearly all requests for use of temporary foreign labor on Guam under the H-2B visa program have been rejected by the federal government.

The Pacific Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2xz7lMm ) the Guam Contractors Association and 11 other businesses have filed a lawsuit against the visa rejections. A majority of the plaintiffs say the move has caused them to lose their skilled workers under the H-2B visa program and delayed ongoing construction projects and military buildup contracts. They don’t believe the local labor pool is large enough to fill in the job positions.

Attorney Jennifer Davis, who represents the plaintiffs, says the judge can chose to dismiss the lawsuit or motion for class certification.