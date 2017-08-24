Count LeSean McCoy out for wanting Colin Kaepernick as a teammate.

The Buffalo Bills running back said Thursday that Kaepernick’s situation is “a lot more than he’s just he’s not on the team because he doesn’t want to stand for the national anthem.”

“That may have something to do with it, but I think also it has a lot to do with his play,” McCoy said. “I’m sure a lot of teams wouldn’t want him as their starting quarterback. That chaos that comes along with it, it’s a lot. As a team, trying to win and not have a distraction on the team, I just take that as a player – there’s certain players that could be on the team with big distractions, and there’s other players that it’s not good enough or not worth it. I think his situation is not good enough to have him on the team with all the attention that comes along with it.”

McCoy faced a similar scenario in Philadelphia in 2009 when the Eagles signed quarterback Michael Vick, who went to jail for his role in a dog-fighting ring.

“He’s 10 times better than Kaepernick,” McCoy said. “You’ll deal with that situation, that attention, that media aspect of it. The good, the bad attention you’ll get. Compared to Kaepernick, it’s like, he’s not really that good of a player to deal with.

“So people outside of sports don’t really know that. They see only one side of a black guy standing up for a good reason, but the NFL is against him, but I think it’s more than that. I think it has to do with some of that. But also, dealing with him with him on the team you’re trying to build together. There’s so many outsiders can mess up a team. I can see both sides, I really can.”

In Vick’s case, McCoy said his play was worth the extra attention

“You’re going to deal with them, that attention, good or bad, positive or negative, compared to a guy like Kaepernick, who’s just OK,” he said. “He’s an OK player, you know? He might not make certain teams.”