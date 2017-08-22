Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson said Friday that there is still no evidence of a cyber attack in the accident on the USS John S. McCain.

“We have no evidence to date that there has been any kind of a cyber intrusion, or a cyber attack. But I do want to make clear that you know in this digital world that we live in right now this will be a more routine part of investigations going forward,” Mr. Richardson said on CNN. “We’re going to have to as a matter of course investigate the digital and the cyber aspects of these problems.”

Mr. Richardson said there is an ongoing investigation into what happened on the ship that resulted in 10 missing sailors. Two bodies have been recovered and identified while other bodies are still in parts of the ship that remain inaccessible to divers.

When asked if reports that the steering had been tampered with, Mr. Richardson said that all questions will be answered in the course of the investigation.

“I think that that and every other question, every possible factor, will be investigated thoroughly. And when we see the entire investigation come together we’ll be in a position to talk about that,” he said.