PITTSBURGH (AP) - The University of Pittsburgh is hoping to employ the feel-good mojo generated by Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” strategically at key points of its football games.

Pitt has used the song to encourage a fan singalong between the third and fourth quarters in recent years.

But in a news release Friday, the school says after feedback from players, coaches, and fans, “The song will now be played at different points in the game.”

The song will be played “targeting specific moments in an effort to capitalize on its unifying effect and preserve the tradition of playing it at Heinz Field.”

The 1969 hit is known for its chorus, during which fans shout “Let’s Go Pitt” during a three-beat interval after the title refrain.

It’s commonly used by pro and college sports teams.