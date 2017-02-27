White House aide Sebastian Gorka, a former Breitbart News staffer, has been ousted from the White House, according to a White House official Friday night.

“Sebastian Gorka did not resign, but I can confirm he no longer works at the White House,” the White House official said on condition of anonymity.

The Federalist said Mr. Gorka told President Trump in a letter that he can better serve his agenda from outside the White House.

“[I]t is clear to me that forces that do not support the MAGA promise are — for now — ascendant within the White House,” he said in the letter. “Regrettably, outside of yourself, the individuals who most embodied and represented the policies that will ‘Make America Great Again,’ have been internally countered, systematically removed, or undermined in recent months.”

His ouster follows by one week the ouster of White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, the head of Breitbart, who was forced out after White House chief of staff John F. Kelly came on board.

As with Mr. Bannon, Mr. Gorka also was accused by progressives and some Republicans of encouraging the white nationalist movement after a violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, two weeks ago.

Republican strategist Ana Navarro, a frequent critic of the administration, said on Twitter that it was “no coincidence” that Mr. Gorka resigned on the same night that the president pardoned ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio of Arizona.

“The base was not going to like the 1st. So he threw them a bone on 2nd,” she said.

Mr. Gorka was a prominent TV surrogate for the president on national security matters.