Sen. Tammy Duckworth wrote an impassioned statement on Thursday chastising President Trump’s transgender ban for military members.

“When I was bleeding to death in my Black Hawk helicopter after I was shot down, I didn’t care if the American troops risking their lives to help save me were gay, straight, transgender, black, white, or brown,” Ms. Duckworth, Illinois Democrat, wrote in a statement. “All that mattered was they didn’t leave me behind.”

Ms. Duckworth lost both legs and sustained an injury to her right arm when her Black Hawk helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004.

Mr. Trump unexpectedly announced the ban via Twitter earlier this summer and is advising the Pentagon on how to enact the ban in the coming days. The military will have six months to make the changes, according to the Wall Street Journal.