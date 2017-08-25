NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on pretrial motions in the corruption case against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez (all times local):

11 a.m.

Prosecutors in the upcoming corruption trial of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez are opposing his request that the judge alter the trial schedule on days when important Senate votes are scheduled.

The New Jersey Democrat filed the request with the court Thursday.

In a response Friday, prosecutors wrote Menendez shouldn’t be afforded special treatment just because he is a senator.

Opening statements are scheduled for Sept. 6.

Menendez and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen are charged with fraud and bribery counts. Prosecutors say Melgen donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Menendez’s political campaign and legal defense fund. They say he also paid for expensive trips for the senator in exchange for help with business disputes.

Both men have denied there was any bribery arrangement.

8;30 a.m.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez has asked the judge in his upcoming corruption trial to alter the trial schedule when important Senate votes are scheduled in Washington.

Menendez filed a motion Thursday that mentions potential votes on raising the federal debt limit and approving a spending deal to avoid a government shutdown.

The Democrat and Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen are charged with fraud and bribery counts. Prosecutors say Melgen donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to help Menendez’s political campaign and legal defense fund, and paid for expensive trips for the senator, in exchange for help with business disputes.

Both men have denied there was any bribery arrangement.

Opening statements in the trial are scheduled for Sept. 6.

The judge is expected to rule in the next few days.