NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Titans don’t know whether running back DeMarco Murray will make his preseason debut Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Nissan Stadium.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Friday that “I’ll make that decision after I watch the tape today. Mularkey added that “I felt that way at this time last week too and by game time I made a decision.”

Murray has been dealing with a hamstring issue. He returned to practice last week for the joint sessions against Carolina but didn’t appear in the Titans’ 34-27 preseason victory over the Panthers.

Wide receiver Harry Douglas missed Friday’s practice with a knee issue and won’t play Sunday. Others who won’t play against Chicago include receivers Eric Decker (ankle), Corey Davis (hamstring), Mekale McKay (hamstring) and safety Curtis Riley (hamstring).

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .