President Trump slammed Sen. Bob Corker on Friday saying Tennessee is “not happy” with the senator.

“Strange statement by Bob Corker considering that he is constantly asking me whether or not he should run again in ‘18. Tennessee not happy!,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The president was seemingly reacting to a statement Mr. Corker, Tennessee Republican, made last week after the president’s initial response to the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“The President has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful,” Mr. Corker said in a statement last week.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at Thursday’s briefing that the statement didn’t even dignify a response.



“I think that’s a ridiculous and outrageous claim that doesn’t dignify a response from this podium,” she said.

The president and Mr. Corker have had a cordial relationship in the past, with the Tennessee Republican even being considered for the secretary of state spot last year.

This scuffle is the latest in a series of criticisms from the president towards members of his own party, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.