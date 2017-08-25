WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Wake Forest says defensive lineman Paris Black has been suspended three games for violating undisclosed team rules.

Coach Dave Clawson announced the suspension Friday.

Black will be eligible to play when the Demon Deacons visit Appalachian State on Sept. 23.

Black is a redshirt sophomore who did not appear on the team’s depth chart released Friday. He had seven total tackles in 12 games last season.

